Police clash with protesters in Sylhet, fire tear shells, sound grenades, rubber bullets

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 07:20 pm

No casualties were reported so far

Clashes took place between police and protesters in Sylhet today (3 August). Photo: Collected
Clashes took place between police and protesters in Sylhet today (3 August). Photo: Collected

Police fired tear shells, sound grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters in Sylhet today (3 August) as clashes took place between police and protesters. 

The clashes took place around 5pm in Chauhatta area of ​​the city. However, no casualties were reported so far.

Protesting students started gathering in front of the Shaheed Minar in the Chowhatta area of ​​the city at 12pm as part of the protest march announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, our correspondent reports from the spot. 

Later, leaders and activists of various political parties, including BNP, also came and joined the students.

Protesting students in Sylhet city today (3 August). Photo: TBS
Protesting students in Sylhet city today (3 August). Photo: TBS

The protestors blocked the Zindabazar-Chauhatta road and halted all traffic movement. 

Police stationed with armoured vehicles next to the protestors asked them to move from the road. This created agitation among the protestors.

Around 5pm, stones were thrown at the police. Then police started firing tear shells, sound grenades and rubber bullets. 

The protesters dispersed from the road, but entered into different streets and continued throwing bricks at the police.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (North) Azbahar Ali Sheikh said the police were on alert to ensure that no vandalism occurred.

"Police will not stop the agitators if they carry out the programme peacefully. But if they create chaos, the police will resist," he said.

