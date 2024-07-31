Police charge batons on students in Thakurgaon, at least 2 injured

Police obstructed students' march inThakurgaon municipality gate area and charged batons to disperse them. Photo: TBS

Members of police have charged batons on students as they brought out a procession in Thakurgaon as part of the 'March for Justice' programme in protest against the deaths, mass arrests, cases and disappearances of people during the quota reform movement.

At least wo students were injured in the incident.

The students claimed that the police obstructed their peaceful march and resorted to using batons.

However, Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge ABM Firoz Wahid denied to comment on the incident.

The agitating students said they gathered at Aparajeya Chattar in the district at 11am today. After a procession, they headed towards the

Thakurgaon District Judge Court. However, their march was obstructed by police at Thakurgaon municipality gate.

The students broke through the police barricade and continued their march towards the court. Then the police charged batons to disperse the students.

Later, the students regrouped in front of the municipality gate, chanting slogans demanding withdrawal of cases against students.

