Police charge batons on students in Thakurgaon, at least 2 injured

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 06:10 pm

Related News

Police charge batons on students in Thakurgaon, at least 2 injured

Later, the students regrouped in front of the municipality gate, chanting slogans demanding withdrawal of cases against students

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 06:10 pm
Police obstructed students&#039; march inThakurgaon municipality gate area and charged batons to disperse them. Photo: TBS
Police obstructed students' march inThakurgaon municipality gate area and charged batons to disperse them. Photo: TBS

Members of police have charged batons on students as they brought out a procession in Thakurgaon as part of the 'March for Justice' programme in protest against the deaths, mass arrests, cases and disappearances of people during the quota reform movement. 

At least wo students were injured in the incident.

The students claimed that the police obstructed their peaceful march and resorted to using batons. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge ABM Firoz Wahid denied to comment on the incident.

The agitating students said they gathered at Aparajeya Chattar in the district at 11am today. After a procession, they headed towards the

Thakurgaon District Judge Court.  However, their march was obstructed by police at Thakurgaon municipality gate. 

The students broke through the police barricade and continued their march towards the court. Then the police charged batons to disperse the students.

Later, the students regrouped in front of the municipality gate, chanting slogans demanding withdrawal of cases against students.
 

Top News

charge baton / Quota protest / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

9h | Panorama
The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

10h | Panorama
How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

22h | Features
Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Which way is the ongoing conflict in the Middle East?

Which way is the ongoing conflict in the Middle East?

2h | Videos
Hezbollah's top commander is claimed to have been killed in an Israeli attack

Hezbollah's top commander is claimed to have been killed in an Israeli attack

3h | Videos
Indian High Commissioner meet with the PM

Indian High Commissioner meet with the PM

3h | Videos
'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

4h | Videos