Police charge batons on rally denouncing BCL attack on Qawwali programme, 2 injured

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 08:31 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

At least two activists of the People Activists Coalition (PAC) were injured as police swung batons on a rally protesting Bangladesh Chattra League's attack on Qawwali programme in front of the National Museum on Thursday.

PAC organised the rally in front of the National Museum around 4 pm to protest the attack by the Chhatra League on Qawwali Mahfil at TSC on Wednesday, reports UNB.

"When we unfurled the banner of the programme, police used batons to try to disperse the rally," said PAC member Ratul Mohammad.

"PAC leaders Shimul Chowdhury and Sojib Tushar were injured in the police attack," he added.

"Recently, the government imposed restrictions on religious, political, and social rallies and programmes in order to halt the spread of the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron'."

"When they tried to stage the rally, we just stopped them and they went away," the OC added.

