Police charge batons to disperse protesting job seekers at Shahbag

Police charged batons to disperse protesting job seekers at Shahbag in Dhaka demanding steps to extend the maximum age limit for government job applications to 35 years.

Currently, the age limit is 30 years.

Police also detained two protesters from the demonstration that took place Friday (9 September), claimed organisers.

Meanwhile, Police allegedly harassed journalists who were there to cover the news.

The job seekers said that their age limit to apply for a government job expired as the Covid-19 pandemic caused session jam and many organisations postponed their recruitment processes due to the pandemic.

"Police charged batons on our peaceful movement and injured many of us," the government job seekers said.

Md Shahidullah, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Ramna Division, told The Business Standard that police dispersed the protesters as they wanted to block the Shahbagh intersection.

However, he did not comment when asked about assaulting journalists by a deputy commissioner of police on duty at the spot.