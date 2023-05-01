Police charge baton on Sramik Dal’s May Day rally in Khulna

Police charged batons and lobbed tear shells on a rally brought out by Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal marking May Day in front of the BNP office at KD Road in Khulna city.

At least 15 activists of Sramik Dal were reportedly injured in the incident.

The BNP leaders claimed that two party men were detained from the rally.

Photo: TBS

The detainees are Shafiqul Islam Shafi, member secretary of Khulna metropolitan unit Sramik Dal, and another member Islam Khalifa.

"Political and labour organisations hold programmes marking May Day as tradition," said Advocate Shafiqul Alam Mona, convener of Khulna metropolitan BNP.

"Workers took to the streets to exercise their rights, but their peaceful rally was obstructed by the police. The people of Khulna are shocked by the police's attack," he added.

Photo: TBS

He further said the police have repeatedly obstructed BNP's democratic movement in Khulna.

"Even though police are informed before every programme, they create obstacles. This cannot be allowed to continue," said the BNP leader.