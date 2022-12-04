Police carrying out mass arrests in Khulha to thwart Dhaka rally: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) Khulna chapter has said that police are carrying out mass arrests in the city to thwart the political party's Dhaka rally scheduled for 10 December.

A police operation is going on by preparing an area-wise list of those who will participate in the programme in Dhaka, Khulna Metropolitan BNP said in a statement on Saturday (3 December) night.

"Your (police) role will be judged. As a servant of the republic, it is your duty to not stand against the 18 crore people who want freedom, not to obey the unjust orders of the government, and to perform your duties according to the government service rules," the statement by Khulna Metropolitan BNP member said.

Police raided the houses of numerous leaders and activists along with arresting six leaders from different police station areas of Khulna.

According to the statement, BNP convener Emdadul Haq, Jubo Dal leader Mehdi Hasan Bappi and BNP worker Arefin were arrested in the operation of Khanjahan Ali police station on Saturday afternoon. Sadar police arrested two BNP activists named Hossain and Yasin. Former BNP general secretary Khulna's ward no. 31, HM Aslam was arrested by Labanchara police station.

Apart from this, the police are searching for the houses and businesses of numerous leaders and activists of BNP, Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, Svechasevak Dal, the statement added.

Khulna BNP also alleged that police warned the activists not to attend the rally in Dhaka.