Police capable of facing any challenge: IGP

UNB
18 June, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 08:46 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday said that the Bangladesh Police has the capability to face any challenges in the future.

The IGP made the statement while addressing at the monthly crime review meeting for the month of May, 2023 at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) headquarters as the chief guest.

"The Bangladesh Police has already demonstrated its ability to control terrorism, extremism and militancy by following the policy adopted by the honorable Prime Minister," he said.

Appreciating the activities of DMP, he said today they have created a place of trust with the tireless work of all the policemen. The country's overall development has taken place as the law and order situation has remained normal in the country. To maintain this order, he added that all policemen must perform their responsibilities with sincerity.

Additional IGP (Administration) Md Kamrul Ahsan, DMP Additional Commissioner of Police (Admin) AKM Hafiz Akhtar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and Operations) Dr. Kh. Mahid Uddin, Additional Commissioner of Police ( Logistics, Finance and Procurement) Muha. Ashrafuzzaman, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Md Munibur Rahman, Joint Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police and officers of various ranks were also present at the event.

