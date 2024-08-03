'Police can't stop us': Students, civilians protest in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 05:15 pm

Chattogram_3 August_Protestors gathered at the New Market area at 3:30pm protesting against the crackdown on quota reform protesters. Photo: TBS
Chattogram_3 August_Protestors gathered at the New Market area at 3:30pm protesting against the crackdown on quota reform protesters. Photo: TBS

Thousands of people have gathered at the New Market area of Chattogram, protesting against the crackdown on quota reform protesters, reported our correspondent from the spot.

At around 3:30pm, students were seen chanting slogans demanding justice for the killing of their classmates. Parents also joined the students.

At this time, rickshaw pullers, people of various classes and professions were applauding the students in solidarity.

The protestors said their programme cannot be stopped by the police today.

An officer of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police was contacted regarding the law and order situation. 

He said the police would not interfere in today's demonstration and that the students will be able to follow their own schedule. 

However, the students are requested not to engage in any violent activities. Besides, saboteurs are being kept under surveillance, said the police official.

A student named Saif Uddin, who came to the programme, said, "My innocent classmates were killed by security forces. It has surfaced in the media that they died by lethal bullets. What will happen if our demands are accepted after so much loss of life? We want our classmates back."

Asked if there was any obstacle in the participation of today's programme, he said, "I came from the Bakalia Police Station area and participated in the programme. No obstruction was made by the police today."

Chattogram / Student protest / police

