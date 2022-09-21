Police-BNP clash in Munshiganj injuring 100

At least 100 people including journalists and police officers were injured in a clash between security forces and BNP activists in Munshiganj on Wednesday.

Among those injured, an additional superintendent of police and two BNP men are in critical condition, according to sources.

The clash took place at a protest rally in the Ferryghat area of Mukrarpur, pre-announced by the BNP and in line with the party's 17-day demonstration programmes, which have taken an aggressive turn in recent days following repeated crackdowns by security forces.

BNP leaders say that apart from obstructing their protests, police are intimidating party members by going to their houses, supposedly for information.

"The action of the police is a blatant interference with the personal liberty of the citizen, which is a clear violation of Articles 31, 32 and 43 of the constitution. Even the Code of Criminal Procedure, Police Act or any other law do not support this," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday, speaking at a press conference in Gulshan on Wednesday.

Blame game

Tarikuzzaman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station, claimed the police were trying to control the pre-announced rally when BNP activists attacked them suddenly and the police charged with batons to disperse the group.

He said police fired tear gas at the protesters after their initial attempts to quell them failed.

He said 30-35 policemen were injured by stones and bricks thrown by the protesters.

Munshiganj Intelligence Officer Abul Kalam Azad said ten policemen were injured in the clash.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders say the police also fired around 50 rounds of rubber bullets at them, injuring dozens of activists, while two are in critical condition.

Mohammad Shawon, a member of BNP's Mirkadim municipality unit, and Jahangir Hossain, a Jubo Dal leader, are in critical condition after police shot them in the head with rubber bullets, said Md Mohiuddin, president of Munshiganj Sadar Thana unit of BNP. Both of the injured have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

Mohiuddin said, "Police stopped us and tore down our banners when we came out to attend the pre-announced programme. This angered the leaders and activists, and a clash ensued. We tried to calm them down, but 100 of our leaders and workers were injured, and several are more critically injured."

He also ‍claimed that at least 10 BNP leaders-activists have been arrested.

Elsewher, BNP leaders were also seen attending a rally in the capital's Mirpur on Wednesday with national flags on bamboo sticks in their hands.

BNP has been holding demonstrations with sticks at hand in the capital for the last few days, protesting rising prices and the killing of three of their leaders. 

