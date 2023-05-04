Police being hired based on political identity ahead of elections: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that police personnel are being appointed on the basis of their political identity ahead of the national elections.

"As the election nears, police personnel are being appointed based on party identity and attempts are being made to suppress those who are participating in the movements against the government," he said at a meeting at the Dhaka Reporters Unity yesterday.

The government is not repealing the Digital Security Act (DSA) so that it can be used as a weapon to stay in power, the BNP leader said.

"Sadly and shamefully, Awami League has become an enemy of the people by taking a stance against freedom. The government does not hesitate to make fun of Khaleda Zia's illness," he added.

The people of this country protested against tyranny before and won, he said. "Those who stand against democracy will eventually be defeated."

The meeting was organised by Bhasani Anusari Parishad on the occasion of the 15th death anniversary of former minister Sunil Gupta.

Convener of the Parishad Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu presided over the meeting. Gano Forum General Secretary Subrata Chowdhury, BNP Media Cell Convenor Zahir Uddin Swapan, BNP Joint Organising Secretary Jayant Kumar Kunda among others also spoke at the event.