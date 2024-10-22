Security beefed up around Bangabhaban following gathering by protesters demanding president's removal

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has beefed up security around Bangabhaban as protesters besieged the area demanding the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Protesters under the banner of Shadhinota-Shorbobhoumotto Rokkha Committee (SHAROC) started their march towards Bangabhaban from Raju Sculpture at Dhaka University at 12pm.

They faced police obstruction near the High Court Mazar intersection but later advanced towards Bangabhaban, where they attempted to stage a sit-in inside but the members of law enforcement agencies barred them.

The demonstrators then held a rally outside Bangabhaban, where they delivered speeches for half an hour.

Photo: UNB

They announced that if their demands are not met, they will gather near Bangabhaban again at 4pm tomorrow.

Another group named "Raktim July 24", which advocates for the welfare of families affected by recent mass uprising, organised a separate sit-in with the some injured victims, expressing solidarity with the demand for the president's removal.

Following the incident, DMP Joint Commissioner Farooq Hossain said, "We have been directed to strengthen security in the Bangabhaban area.

"A large number of police personnel have been deployed accordingly. Detectives in plain clothes are also working. Army and RAB members are in cooperation with the local police stations to prevent any untoward event."

"We remain cautious as some people are protesting in the area. They have not been stopped but we are being careful so that nothing goes wrong," said Motijheel Division Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Shahriar Ali.

Armoured personnel carriers (APC) and water cannons were also deployed in the area.

