Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 12:49 pm

Police association condemns media smear campaign

The Bangladesh Police Service Association has issued a strong statement condemning what it describes as a smear campaign by certain media outlets against current and former members of the police force. 

The association claims that these reports are exaggerated, partial, and intentionally misleading.

"We believe that the media has a responsibility to its readers to publish impartial news," the statement reads. "Yet, for some mysterious reason, a certain class of media is cleverly trying to discredit the Bangladesh Police, engaging in a smear campaign that is nothing but an attempt to stifle honest journalism. Such one-sided behavior from the media is equivalent to deceiving the general reader."

The association emphasised the crucial role that the police have played, not only in maintaining law and order but also in responding to natural and man-made disasters. 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, police officers were at the forefront, enforcing quarantine measures, delivering essential supplies, and ensuring the burial of abandoned COVID-19 victims. Despite the loss of 109 police officers to the virus, the force continued its duty to serve the public.

The statement highlighted the negative impact such reports could have on the morale of police officers, who are described as "honest, dedicated, professional, and patriotic." 

It warned that yellow journalism aimed at undermining the police force could adversely affect their ability to perform their duties.

The association also pointed out that anti-independence and anti-state elements, along with fugitive cyber terrorists abroad, are using social media to spread false and exaggerated information about police officers. 

It called on the media to avoid being influenced by these sources and to uphold journalistic integrity.

"We urge the media to refrain from publishing such misleading reports in the interest of public safety and order," the statement continued. "In the future, we earnestly request greater caution and adherence to journalistic principles when publishing any reports about the Bangladesh Police Force.

