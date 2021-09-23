Court asks police to interrogate Evaly CEO Rassel at jail gate

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 04:44 pm

A Dhaka court on Thursday asked police to interrogate Evaly CEO and Managing Director Mohammad Rassel at the jail gate, rejecting the prayer by police for a five-day remand.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court passed the order today when police produced him before the court seeking a fresh remand in a case filed by a customer on Wednesday.

The remand prayer came after the completion of an earlier one-day remand in the case filed with Dhanmondi Model Police Station.

Earlier on 18 September, Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also the chairman of the company, were placed on a three-day remand in a case filed over allegations of embezzling customers' money.

After the completion of the remand period, Rassel was granted another fresh remand while his wife Shamima Nasrin was sent to jail.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Rassel and Shamima on 16 September in a case filed with Gulshan police station over allegations of embezzling customers' money.

On 14 September, the commerce ministry decided to request the home ministry to take legal action against Evaly for violations of laws and deceiving customers.

"Evaly violated many provisions of the Penal Code 1860, Digital Security Act and Consumer Rights Protection Act," said Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary of the commerce ministry, in a press briefing on the day.

Earlier, in two different submissions to the commerce ministry, Evaly informed that they owe Tk311 crore to customers and Tk206 crore to the merchants.

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promising delivery in 7-45 days. Buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

The refund cheques given to customers bounced because of insufficient funds in Evaly's bank account.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wrote to several government organisations seeking relevant documents on Evaly.

Related News

