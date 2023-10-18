Police arrested more than 60 BNP activists last night: Rizvi claims

More than 60 BNP leaders were arrested last night centring the rally taking place today in front of the party's Nayapaltan office, claimed Secretary General of the party Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Since last night, the members of the law and order enforcement forces have been searching the living quarters of the BNP leaders and are detaining them, he told media on Wednesday (18 October).

He also claimed that intelligence agencies of the government are trying to spread misleading information centring this rally.

"No effort of this government can hinder today's rally. People will be victorious," said the BNP spokesperson.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police picked up two BNP leaders, including its Organising Secretary Ruhul Quddus Talukdar Dulu, on Tuesday night, senior leaders of the party claimed.

BNP Chairperson's Press Wing member Shamsuddin Didar also claimed that the police are conducting extensive searches in residential hotels around the BNP central office in Nayapaltan.

Meanwhile, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, those who are already accused in various cases are being arrested for the sake of fair investigation.