Police arrest three over sabotage incidents targeting trains in Joypurhat

The arrestees were nabbed from different areas of Joypurhat on 22 December. Photo: UNB

Santahar Railway Police have arrested the three main accused in two separate cases filed over the arson attacks on two trains in Joypurhat, an officer said.

They were arrested from different areas of Joypurhat on Friday morning.

The arrestees were identified as Apu, 24, and Taijul Islam, 26, of Nishipara Mahalla in Joypurhat and Momin, 26, of Rukindipur village in Akkelpur upazila.

Muktar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Santahar Railway Police Station, said a Drutojan express train was set on fire at Panchbibi Railway Station in Joypurhat early on December 4 and an Uttara Express Mail train at Joypurhat Railway Station on December 15. Two separate cases were filed in this regard.

Apu, Taijul and Momin are the masterminds of the two sabotage incidents, said OC Muktar. "They were arrested from Nishipara of Joypurhat and Rukindipur of Akkelpur upazila of the district during a surprise drive in the early hours of Friday."

All the arrestees are involved in Chhatra Dal politics, according to police.

They are being interrogated at Santahar Railway Police Station, said OC Muktar.