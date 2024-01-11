Police arrest 'BNP activist' over Ramu Buddhist monastery fire

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 10:27 pm

In the early hours of 6 January, a fire gutted the steps at the entrance of 150-year-old wooden "Usaichen Buddhist Monastery (Big Kang)" of the Rakhine community in Cheranghata, Ramu Sadar upazila, Cox's Bazar.

Md Abdul Yashir Shahjahan arrested in connection with fire at a Ramu Buddhist monastery. Photo: TBS
Md Abdul Yashir Shahjahan arrested in connection with fire at a Ramu Buddhist monastery. Photo: TBS

Police on Thursday said they arrested a BNP activist in connection with the fire in a Buddhist monastery in Ramu of Cox's Bazar.

The fire gutted the steps at the entrance of 150-year-old wooden "Usaichen Buddhist Monastery (Big Kang)" of the Rakhine community at Cheranghata under Ramu upazila.

Police claimed that the fire was a deliberate act of sabotage before the election and stated the arrested youth, Abdul Yashir Shahjahan, 22, from East Merungla area of Fotekharkul union of Ramu, has admitted to his involvement in the incident.

Police have found evidence of his active participation in sabotage activities in different parts of the country including the capital on 28 October, said police.

Police also recovered a phone, along with the SIM card, used by the young man to mislead the Fire Service and Power Supply Division before setting fire to the monastery, said Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Police Mahfuzul Islam during a press conference on Thursday.

He said police would seek a seven-day remand when the arrested youth is produced before the court.

