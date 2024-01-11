Police arrest BNP activist in connection with Ramu Buddhist monastery fire

The police have arrested a BNP activist in connection with the fire in a Buddhist monastery in Ramu, Cox's Bazar.

A fire gutted the steps at the entrance of a Buddhist monastery in Ramu, Cox's Bazar, in the early hours of 6 January.

Police claimed that the fire was a deliberate act of sabotage before the election and stated the arrested Abdul Yashir Shahjahan, 22, has admitted to his involvement in the incident.

The arrested youth is an active worker of BNP and the police have found evidence of his active participation in sabotage activities in different parts of the country including the capital on 28 October, said police.

Police also recovered a phone, along with the sim card, used by the young man to mislead the fire service and power supply division before setting fire to the monastery, confirmed Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Police Mahafuzul Islam during a press conference on Thursday (11 January).

He said, Md Abdul Yashir Shahjahan is a BNP leader hailing from East Merungla area of Fotekharkul Union of Ramu Upazila.

In response to a question, the superintendent of Police said a 7-day remand will be sought after sending the relevant case to the court.

If the remand is granted, it will be known in the interrogation whether anyone else is involved in the incident or who are those involved.

In the early hours of 6 January, a fire gutted the steps at the entrance of 150-year-old wooden "Usaichen Buddhist Monastery (Big Kang)" of the Rakhine community in Cheranghata, Ramu Sadar upazila, Cox's Bazar.

Soon after the incident CCTV footages of the nearby areas were collected to identify the cause of the incident, Abu Taher Dewan, officer in-charge of Ramu police station, had said on the day of the incident.

Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Police Mahafuzul Islam said, prior to the incident someone called the fire service and said there was a fire at the Eidgarh market. After receiving the information, the fire service was dispatched immediately. After the car crossed Joarianala, a call came from the same number and urged them to hurry.

However, after reaching the Eidgarh market, no fire such incident of fire was seen. When the fire service called that number again, the phone number was found unreachable, added the superintendent of police.

Just before the fire, the power supply division was also called from the same number. It was reported that there was a fire in Ramu Big Kang, if the electricity is not turned off, the fire will increase. The power department switched off the power for some time, that is when they set fire to the steps of Big Kang monastery.

Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Police Mahafuzul Islam said this young man was identified using information technology based on various sources including CCTV footage and that phone number.

Then this young man was arrested last Tuesday night from Chattogram city.

Superintendent of Police Md Mahafuzul Islam said that the phone number used is registered in someone else's name.

Although the number has been active for a long time, it was only used on the day of the incident to call the fire service and power supply division.

This sim card was obtained only for sabotage purposes. Md Abdul Yashir Shahjahan has been involved in various incidents of sabotage till now, which he himself flaunted on social media Facebook.

On the night of 29 September 2012 miscreants set fire and attacked 12 Buddhist monasteries and places of worship in Ramu. At the same time, 30 houses of the Buddhist community were attacked, looted and set on fire. A total of 18 cases filed by the police in connection with the attack have not progressed in 9 years.