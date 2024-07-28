Police arrest 4 including Chhatra Dal leader Hannan in metro rail vandalism case

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 03:58 pm

Police arrest 4 including Chhatra Dal leader Hannan in metro rail vandalism case

According to DB, there was a planned attack on the metro rail in Mirpur and vandalism and arson. Almost 1000-1,500 people participated in this attack.

Four Chhatra Dal leaders arrested on charges of metro rail vandalism on 28 July 2024. Photo: TBS
Four Chhatra Dal leaders arrested on charges of metro rail vandalism on 28 July 2024. Photo: TBS

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested four people, including Chhatra Dal leader, in connection with the attack, vandalism and arson at metro rail station in Mirpur 10 and Kazipara in the name of quota reform movement.

The attack was coordinated by Abu Hannan Talukder, joint secretary of the Central Committee of Chhatra Dal, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohammad Harun Or Rashid during a press briefing at the DB office today (28 July).

The other arrested are Imam Al Nasser (Mishuk), general secretary of Shahidullah Hall of Dhaka University; Imam Al Nasser (Mishuk), Bajlul Rahman (Bijoy), senior joint secretary of Chhatra Dal's Bijoy Ekattor Hall unit of Dhaka University and Md Ferdous (Rubel), National University Vice President of Chhatra Dal.

Imam Al Nasser (Mishuk), general secretary of Shahidullah Hall of Dhaka University, led the attack on this important establishment of the country, said Md Harun Or Rashid.

According to DB, there was a planned attack on the metro rail in Mirpur and vandalism and arson. Almost 1000-1,500 people participated in this attack.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohammad Harun Or Rashid also said that information has been received about many people in connection with the fire at the metro rail station and the attack on the police on duty. One person was arrested previously and another four were arrested today. DB is conducting operations to nab the rest.

