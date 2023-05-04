Police are being appointed based on party identity ahead of election: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today alleged that police personnel are being appointed on the basis of party identity ahead of the national elections.

"The Digital Security Act (DSA) is being used as a weapon to stay in power, so the government is not repealing it. As the election nears, police personnel are being appointed based on party identity. Attempts are being made to suppress those who are participating in the movements against the government," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a memorial meeting organised by Bhasani Anusari Parishad on the occasion of the 15th death anniversary of former minister Sunil Gupta at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Thursday (4 May).

The BNP leader said the ruling party has poisoned the state structure.

"Sadly and shamefully, Awami League has become an enemy of the people by taking a stance against freedom. The government does not hesitate to make fun of Khaleda Zia's illness," he added.

Those who stand against democracy will be defeated eventually, Mirza Fakhrul added.

Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu, convener of Bhasani Anusari Parishad presided over the meeting. Gano Forum General Secretary Subrata Chowdhury, BNP Media Cell Convenor Zahir Uddin Swapan, BNP Joint Organising Secretary Jayant Kumar Kunda among others also spoke at the vent.