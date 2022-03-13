Polar Ice Cream organises art competition at Foy’s Lake and Fantasy Kingdom

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 03:38 pm

Related News

Polar Ice Cream organises art competition at Foy’s Lake and Fantasy Kingdom

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 03:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To promote the manifestation of the artistic mind among the young generation, Concord Entertainment Ltd and Polar Ice Cream jointly present the third season of the "Polar Ice Cream Moner Shukhe Aaki" art competition.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's arrangement is going to be widespread in two major divisions of Bangladesh for the children who like to illustrate their thinking and imaginations with drawings, reads a press release.

The first round of the "Polar Ice Cream Moner Shukhe Aaki" art competition 2022 will be held on Friday (18 March) at Foy's Lake, Chittagong, and the second round will be on 26 March at Fantasy Kingdom Complex, Ashulia, Savar.

The art competition is open for all 5-16 years old children.

In order to attend, participants have to register at www.monersukheaki.com via the online registration form, then join with a confirmation SMS from Concord Entertainment authority.

In the registration process, a participant has to submit age and vaccination information as per the Birth Certificate and Vaccination Certificate, reads the statement.

The participation count is limited for the art competition so it is requested to get registered at the earliest possible time to ensure participation.

Both the event's top winners in Dhaka and Chittagong will be awarded medals, crests, books, and other attractive gifts. And all participants will be rewarded with honorary certificates.

Nationally renowned personalities will be present as chief judge and chief guests at the competition.

Art competition / Polar Ice-cream / Concord Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

3h | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

6h | Mode
It is wrong for the Western media to encourage and instigate Ukrainians to stay on and fight &quot;an unequal&quot; battle. Photographed here are Ukrainian civilians pledging to fight the Russian military. Photo: Bloomberg

The double standards in the world’s outcry when Ukraine is under attack

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

19m | Videos
Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

2h | Videos
Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

2h | Videos
Get your mind blown at UPSIDE DOWN

Get your mind blown at UPSIDE DOWN

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings