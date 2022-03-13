Polar Ice Cream organises art competition at Foy’s Lake and Fantasy Kingdom

Photo: Courtesy

To promote the manifestation of the artistic mind among the young generation, Concord Entertainment Ltd and Polar Ice Cream jointly present the third season of the "Polar Ice Cream Moner Shukhe Aaki" art competition.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's arrangement is going to be widespread in two major divisions of Bangladesh for the children who like to illustrate their thinking and imaginations with drawings, reads a press release.

The first round of the "Polar Ice Cream Moner Shukhe Aaki" art competition 2022 will be held on Friday (18 March) at Foy's Lake, Chittagong, and the second round will be on 26 March at Fantasy Kingdom Complex, Ashulia, Savar.

The art competition is open for all 5-16 years old children.

In order to attend, participants have to register at www.monersukheaki.com via the online registration form, then join with a confirmation SMS from Concord Entertainment authority.

In the registration process, a participant has to submit age and vaccination information as per the Birth Certificate and Vaccination Certificate, reads the statement.

The participation count is limited for the art competition so it is requested to get registered at the earliest possible time to ensure participation.

Both the event's top winners in Dhaka and Chittagong will be awarded medals, crests, books, and other attractive gifts. And all participants will be rewarded with honorary certificates.

Nationally renowned personalities will be present as chief judge and chief guests at the competition.