Poison given by mother killed the 2 children, not Napa

The two children who allegedly died after taking Napa syrup in Brahmanbaria were actually killed by their mother in the incident of an extramarital affair.

Police have arrested the mother Lima Begum from Ashuganj in Brahmanbaria, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Mollah Mohammad Shahin.

The children's father Ismail Hossain Khan filed a case against Lima Begum and her lover Shafiullah.

Ismail used to work at a brick kiln. Lima used to work at a rice mill where she met Shafiullah; they got into a relationship and planned to marry, said the ASP Mollah Mohammad Shahin.

He further added that as part of the pre-conceived plan, the mother Lima Begum killed the two infants, Yasin and Morsalin, by feeding them sweets laced with poison.

To deflect the investigation into a different direction she claimed that they died after taking Napa syrup.

"However, police found her behaviour suspicious from the beginning. Upon detailed questioning she confessed to the murder", said Md Shahin.

The ASP also said that police are also trying to arrest her lover Shafiullah.

Earlier, after the death of two children named Yasin Khan, 7, and Morsalin Khan, 5, in Durgapur village on the night of 10 March, the parents alleged that they died after taking Napa syrup.