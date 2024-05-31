Pointed gourds selling at Tk4 a kg in Chougachha

Traders buying pointed gourds at a wholesale market in Jashore's Chougachha on Friday (31 May). Photo: TBS

Pointed gourds, locally known as "potol'', were sold for Tk4 per kg in the wholesale market at Jashore's Chougachha today (31 May), whereas they were priced at Tk18 to Tk20 per kg two days ago.

In the retail market at Govt Shahadat Pilot Secondary School field in Chougachha, the price was Tk20 to Tk25 per kg, while in another retail market located 200 metres away, it was sold at Tk30 to Tk35 per kg today.

According to farmers, traders and retailers, farmers brought a large quantity of potol to sell in the Chougachha kitchen market, surpassing the demand. Seizing the opportunity, traders of Chougachha and other districts began purchasing the vegetable item at low prices.

In the morning, potol were sold at Tk8 per kg, but before and after Jumma, traders started buying the same item at Tk4 to Tk5.

Farmers said they were compelled to sell them at the prices offered by traders due to the perishable nature of this vegetable.

Several retailers, wishing not to be named, acknowledged buying wholesale for Tk4-8.

However, they emphasised that when considering market rent, space rent, wages, investment profit, and the risk of raw material wastage, even selling at Tk20 results in a loss.

Therefore, they said they need to compensate for these factors by selling at a higher price.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mubashir Hussain said due to Cyclone Remal, farmers were unable to harvest potol on Monday and they brought a large quantity to the market today.

This surge in supply has led to a decrease in the price of the vegetable item, he added.