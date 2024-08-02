Poets and writers hold protest in solidarity with quota reform at Banglamotor

In protest against the ongoing repression and killings across the country, poets and writers organised a human chain under the banner of "Bikkhubdha Kobi-Lekhok Somaj" (Aggrieved poets and writers society) at Dhaka's Banglamotor area today (2 August).

The protest began at 11am.

During the protest, speakers demanded accountability for each killing and shooting, emphasising that Bangladesh was not liberated for carrying out such atrocities.

Poet Bokul Ashraf said, "We despise those writers who remained silent during this crisis. I despise myself as a poet because I have failed to adequately protest this genocide and oppression. My pen has not been able to capture the true extent of this crisis."

"With the way this massacre has begun, any mother could lose her child at any moment. We must raise our voices against this immediately," he added.

"Across the land of Bengal, I have seen the face of Abu Sayeed. As a teacher, I have witnessed how students were shot. In this situation, we cannot remain silent," said poet Rakib Likhon.