Poet Mohamman Nurul Huda becomes Bangla Academy DG

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 08:55 pm

Poet Mohamman Nurul Huda becomes Bangla Academy DG

Public Administration Ministry issued a notification on Monday in this regard

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 08:55 pm
Poet Mohamman Nurul Huda becomes Bangla Academy DG

Eminent poet and novelist, Mohammad Nurul Huda has been appointed Director General of Bangla Academy for next three years.

Public Administration Ministry issued a notification on Monday in this regard.

The renowned literary figure, Nurul Huda, will perform his duties as Bangla Academy Director General for next three years starting from the date of his joining, the notification said.

Meanwhile, former Bangla Academy Director General and Ekushey Padak-winning poet Habibullah Sirajee died earlier in May.

Mohammad Nurul Huda has written more than fifty poetry books and was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2015. 

Huda was born to Mohammad Sekander and Anjuman Ara Begum in Poak Khali of Cox's Bazar district on 30 September, 1949.

.
 

Top News

Poet Mohamman Nurul Huda / novelist Mohammad Nurul Huda / Mohammad Nurul Huda / Bangla Academy DG / Bangla Academy Director General

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

1h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

1h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

2h | Videos
TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident