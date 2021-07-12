Poet Mohamman Nurul Huda becomes Bangla Academy DG

Eminent poet and novelist, Mohammad Nurul Huda has been appointed Director General of Bangla Academy for next three years.

Public Administration Ministry issued a notification on Monday in this regard.

The renowned literary figure, Nurul Huda, will perform his duties as Bangla Academy Director General for next three years starting from the date of his joining, the notification said.

Meanwhile, former Bangla Academy Director General and Ekushey Padak-winning poet Habibullah Sirajee died earlier in May.

Mohammad Nurul Huda has written more than fifty poetry books and was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2015.

Huda was born to Mohammad Sekander and Anjuman Ara Begum in Poak Khali of Cox's Bazar district on 30 September, 1949.

.

