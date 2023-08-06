Poet Mohammad Rafiq no more

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 11:53 pm

Related News

Poet Mohammad Rafiq no more

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 11:53 pm
Poet Mohammad Rafiq. Photo: Collected
Poet Mohammad Rafiq. Photo: Collected

Renowned poet Mohammad Rafiq has passed away at the age of 80.

According to family sources, Mohammad Rafiq fell ill during his way back to Dhaka from his sister's house in Barishal. He was rushed to the Rajoir upazila health complex, where he eventually breathed his last around 10pm on Sunday.

A prolific poet since the 1960s, Mohammad Rafiq will be laid to rest in his hometown in Bagerhat.

Mohammad Rafiq was recognised with the Ekushey Padak Award in 2010 for his outstanding contributions to literature. He had also served as an associate professor in the Department of English at Jahangirnagar University.

Throughout his career, Mohammad Rafiq's poetic expressions resonated with pivotal historical moments. He played an instrumental role in infusing poetic fervor into the student movement and poetry during the tumultuous Pakistan period. Moreover, his words provided inspiration to the anti-dictatorship movement in the 1980s, during Bangladesh's era of independence.

In 1970, he introduced his first poetry collection, "Baishakhi Purnima," followed by "Dhular Sangsare Ei Mati" in 1976.

His literary repertoire includes notable works such as "Kirtinasha" (1979), "Khola Kavita and Kapila" (1983), "Gaudiya" (1986), "Swadeshi Niswam Tumimay" (1988), "Meghe and Kaday" (1991), "Rupakatha Kingavadanti" (1998), "Matsya Gandhya" (1999), "Mati Kisku" (2000), "Bishkhali Sandhya" (2003), and "Selected Poems" (2003).

Beyond his contributions to poetry, Mohammad Rafiq's prose works were equally impactful. Notable among these are 'Love's Jibanananda' (2003), 'Self Defense Report' (2001), and 'Smriti Bismriti Antaral' (2002).

The legacy of Mohammad Rafiq extends beyond his writings, as he received the prestigious Bangla Academy Award in 1987 for his profound influence on Bengali literature.

Top News

Mohammad Rafique / Bangladeshi poet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During the Dubai International Fashion Week in 2019, Tasmim Zobaear made his international debut. Photo: Courtesy

Tasmim Zobaear: Bridging cultures through haute couture

14h | Mode
Photo: Shajgoj

4 monsoon skincare tips to get glowing and shiny skin

14h | Mode
Roger Gwynn was the man behind some of the most iconic photographs of pre-independence Dhaka. Illustration: TBS

Roger Gwynn and Bangladesh: A friendship six decades in the making

16h | Panorama
Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

Afghani Kabuli Polao is now in Dhaka

5h | TBS Food
The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

The country's shipping companies are in deep crisis

7h | TBS Economy
Sophie Starts new life after separation

Sophie Starts new life after separation

6h | TBS World
A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

A Roman warship stuck under 23 feet of sand was unearth

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic