PM's recent India visit was fruitful, excellent: Quader

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to New Delhi was very excellent, fruitful and friendly, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (24 June).

"Sheikh Hasina's visit to India was cordial, fantastic, and fruitful. The progress and achievements of the two countries were evidently reflected during the visit. A total of 10 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed, and 13 specific declarations have come out from the tour," he said in a statement sent to the media.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said successful statesman Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always runs the government by prioritising the dignity and interests of the country and its people.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prioritises the security and interests of her countrymen in all of her internal and foreign policies. Her recent India visit was not an exception," he said.

The minister said the BNP and its leaders don't notice the success of the incumbent government.

Mentioning that India is the largest neighbouring country of Bangladesh, Quader said strategic relations with India should be strengthened for the interest of Bangladesh, adding, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sincerely tried to follow the strategy during her recent India visit."

Stating that mistrust and disbelief were created between Bangladesh and India during the BNP's regime, Quader said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been able to entirely bring back the trust and belief between the two neighbouring countries.".

The sufferings of Bangladeshi patients will be lessened to a great extent as Dhaka and New Delhi have agreed to begin e-medical visas for Bangladeshi patients, the AL general secretary said.

"Teesta water sharing was an important issue during the visit. There are differences of opinion between the central government and the state government of India over the water sharing of the river," Quader said.

Despite having the internal issue, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already declared to send a technical team to Bangladesh over the Teesta water sharing project, he said.

"Talking about the well-being of the country does not suit BNP leaders, as their leader, Begum Khaleda Zia, had forgotten to raise the Teesta water sharing issue when she was Prime Minister and visited India," he said.

On the other hand, Quader said, the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has completed the 30-year-long Ganges Water Sharing Agreement just after assuming office. The issue of renewing the agreement was also discussed during the visit.

He said territory and enclave agreements with India were completed under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Quader said he hopes that bilateral issues with other countries, including India, would be solved soon peacefully.