PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim passes away

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 10:30 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Ihsanul Karim

A file photo of Prime Minister&#039;s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim Helal passed away at 8:00pm on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the capital's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical. He was 73.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Ihsanul Karim.

In a message of condolence, she said, "Karim had performed his duty with utmost sincerity and devotion as my Press Secretary. With his sad demise, the mass media people have lost their colleague and I have lost my trusted officer."

She prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Ihsanul Karim, former press secretary to the president, was appointed as the press secretary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 15 June 2015.  

Previously, he served as the managing director and chief editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

During his long career in journalism, he also served several foreign media including the British Broadcasting Corporation and Press Trust of India as their Bangladesh correspondents.

Ihsanul Karim was born on 5 January 1951.
 

