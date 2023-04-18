Sheikh Hasina's motorcade attack: 4 including former BNP MP get life, 44 get seven years jail

A Satkhira court has pronounced the verdict in two cases under the explosives, and firearms acts in connection with the attack on then-opposition leader Sheikh Hasina's motorcade in Satkhira on 30 August 2002.

Satkhira Special Tribunal-3 Judge Biswanath Mondal gave the verdict around 10:30am on Tuesday (18 April).

In the verdict, former BNP member of parliament, BNP central committee publicity and publication secretary Habibul Islam Habib, Jubo Dal leaders Abdul Quader Bachchu, Arifur Rahsan and BNP leader Ripon were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Of the total 50 accused, the remaining 44 have been sentenced to seven years in prison. The court acquitted two accused as they are dead.

Photo: TBS

Nine of the convicted accused are still absconding.

Meanwhile, Chhatra Dal and BNP activists gave slogans while taking the accused to the prison van after the verdict was announced. From there, the police arrested eight leaders and activists including district Chhatra Dal Secretary Mumtazul Islam Chandan.

Public Prosecutor of the court Abdul Latif said that the people of Satkhira are happy that this verdict was finally given after a long time.

However, no lawyer was seen present at the court to defend the accused.

The attack

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's motorcade was attacked on 30 August 2002 in front of the Kalaroa Upazila BNP office in Satkhira, when the BNP-led four-party alliance government was in power.

Sheikh Hasina was on her way to Magura after visiting a rape victim and wife of a freedom fighter at Satkhira Sadar Hospital.

When her motorcade reached the Kalaroa Upazila BNP office area, a group of terrorists attacked with machetes, bombs, and firearms.

Several people, including former MP Mujibur Rahman, were injured when the terrorists fired on the convoy and detonated bombs.

On the same day, Kalaroa Upazila Freedom Fighter, Commander Moslem Uddin, filed a case.

Upon investigating the case, police filed a charge sheet against 50 people, including against then BNP MP, Habibul Islam.

The charges against the accused say the attack aimed to assassinate Sheikh Hasina.

In dealing with the three separate charge sheets filed under the attempted murder, explosives, and firearms acts, the lower court on 4 February, gave the verdict for the attempted murder case.

In that verdict, all the 50 accused were sentenced to different jail terms.