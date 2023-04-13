PM's Japan visit: Dhaka, Tokyo likely to sign 8-10 deals, MoUs

Bangladesh

UNB
13 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 04:27 pm

Bangladesh and Japan are likely to sign 8-10 agreements and MoUs during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit to Japan as the two countries are willing to take the bilateral relations to a new height.

"There's a possibility to sign 8-10 deals and MoUs. We will inform you further through a separate briefing," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters in a weekly briefing today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be on an official visit to Japan on 25-28 April at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Both the governments of Bangladesh and Japan hope that this visit will further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries.

Japan wants to elevate the bilateral ties with Bangladesh to a "strategic" level, adding more elements like defence and security areas to the growing relations, says a diplomatic source.

The two countries now have a comprehensive partnership, and Japan intends to elevate it.

This will be the sixth visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Japan.

Earlier, the PM visited Japan in 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019.

During her stay in Japan, the Prime Minister will be received by the Emperor of Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio will hold a summit meeting with the Bangladesh Prime Minister and then host a working dinner in her honour.

During the visit, the PM is scheduled to attend an investment summit and a community reception along with a few bilateral meetings.

She will also hand over the "Friends of Liberation War Honour" to a few Japanese nationals, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

