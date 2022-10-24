PM’s event inaugurating 50 industrial units, other facilities in EZs postponed due to Cyclone Sitrang

The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) has postponed Wednesday's event where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was scheduled to inaugurate 50 industrial units, projects and facilities in Economic Zones (EZs) marking 50 years of the country's independence.

The move comes after Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) asked Mongla and Payra seaports to hoist danger signal No 7 and Chattogram seaport and Cox's Bazar to hoist danger signal No 6 due to cyclonic storm Sitrang.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said, "We have been forced to postpone the programme, which was supposed to be held on the day after tomorrow (26 October), due to Cyclone Sitrang.

Sheikh Hasina was all set to lay the foundation stones of 29 industrial units in different EZs, which have so far received investments of $610 million, and are in a process of receiving $1,922.39 million more.

The EZ facilities, yet to be inaugurated, include administration buildings of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN), Jamalpur Economic Zone, Srihatta EZ, and Sabrang Tourism Park.

Besides, the prime minister was supposed to formally open the 20km Sheikh Hasina Sarani, 230-KVA gridline and substation at the BSMSN and lay the foundation stone of a water treatment plant that has 50 million litres per day (MLD) capacity.

