PM’s Eid gift: Over 30,000 landless, homeless families to get houses Tuesday

More than 30,000 landless and homeless families in the country are getting houses Tuesday as gifts from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Each of the families will get a semi-pucca house with two decimals of land, said secretary to the Prime Minister's Office Md Tofazzal Hossain Mia at a press briefing held Sunday (24 April).

In the third phase of the Ashrayan-2 project of the Prime Minister's Office, 32,904 houses will be handed over to the impoverished population under four project areas in Dhaka, Barishal, Rajshahi and Chattogram Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the houses at a virtual ceremony connecting with Poradia, Khajurtola, Khokshabari and Hajigaon Asrayan Projects.

On 23 January last year, the Prime Minister handed over two decimals of land and houses to 66,189 landless and homeless families across the country in the first phase of the Ashrayan-2 project.

On 20 June of the same year, 53,340 more families were given land and new houses.

A total of 1,17,321 families got houses in the first two phases of the Ashrayan-2 project. For the third phase, the construction of 65,674 single houses is underway, said the PMO Secretary.