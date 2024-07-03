PM's China visit important to expedite development advancement: FM Hasan

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 09:35 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to pay a bilateral visit to China from 8 to 11 July.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud talks to reporters at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital today (3 July). Photo: BSS
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud talks to reporters at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital today (3 July). Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming China visit is important to expedite the development advancement of Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (3 July).

"This China visit is certainly very important... Our priority [during the visit] will be development," the minister told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to pay a bilateral visit to China from 8 to 11 July.

Hasan said China is the major development partner of Bangladesh while the country's many iconic establishments including Padma Bridge, Bangabandhu Tunnel and Bangabandhu Convention Centre were built by either Chinese contractors or Chinese funds.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said India has never objected to Bangladesh's relations with China. 

"India never had any objection. When we discussed the Rohingya issue, the role of China was discussed.

"Bangladesh shares its borders with India on three sides, so we only can advance our country by maintaining good relations with India," he said.

The foreign minister also highlighted various features of his successful visit to Saudi Arabia where he led the Bangladesh delegation at the second political consultation between Dhaka and Riyadh.

He said Dhaka and Riyadh decided to form a joint task force aimed at protecting the Bangladeshi job seekers to Saudi Arabia from fraud.

The foreign minister said he urged Saudi Arabia to enhance its investment in Bangladesh's special economic zones and to explore opportunities for Saudi Arabian funds to be deposited in Bangladesh's offshore accounts.

