PM’s Ashrayan: 7 houses demolished in Satkhira

Local administration has taken down and removed seven wobbly houses built for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Ashrayan Project in Satkhira's Kolaroa upazila.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jobayer Ahmed Chowdhury told The Business Standard that the damaged houses were removed given the risk they posed to the beneficiaries. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Langonjhora Union Parishad Member Shariful Islam said the Ashrayan houses in Toilkupi village were demolished and the rubble removed by trucks, recently.

Abul Kalam Azad, an engineer for Ashrayan Project-2 with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), told The Business Standard that a PMO team will visit the area for a physical inspection.

He said they will take action if any improprieties are found.

The government provided some 118,380 two-room tin-shed houses to landless and homeless people in two phases this year, as gifts from the prime minister marking Mujib year.

The PMO has initiated an inspection as some newly constructed houses were damaged with the advent of the monsoon and news of alleged improprieties have surfaced in some places.

