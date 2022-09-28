PM’s 76th birthday celebrated amid festivity

The 76th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was celebrated across the country yesterday through different programmes.

On 28 September in 1947, Sheikh Hasina, the eldest of the five children of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

In celebration of the birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is now in the United States in connection with the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, central leaders of Awami League (AL) wished her long life and success in politics.

Like previous years, the AL and its affiliated organisations celebrated the day through various events and discussions on the life and achievements of Sheikh Hasina, who is driving the nation towards prosperity following the footsteps of her father.

The programmes included holding blood donation and tree plantation campaigns, arranging colourful rallies and discussions, cutting cakes, cloth distribution, food distribution and offering special doa and milad mahfils seeking long-life and good health of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The same programmes were taken at the district, metropolitan, upazila, municipal and union levels in the country.

A discussion was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital yesterday afternoon marking the birthday of Sheikh Hasina.

Chaired by AL presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury, the discussion was addressed, among others, by AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, AL presidium members - Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Shajahan Khan, Abdur Rahman and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, joint general secretaries –Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni , Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim.

Marking the day, the Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad organised a discussion at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote organised a discussion at National Press Club.

Besides, special prayers were offered at all mosques of the country including Baitul Mukarram national mosque alongside holding milad-mahfils.

A special prayer was offered at the Dhakeshwari National Temple in the city at 11am wishing the sound health and long life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, Dhaka North City Unit of Jubo League organised a discussion and distributed sarees and lungis among the needy people on the premises of Friends Club ground in city's Uttara Sector-3 area.