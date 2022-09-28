PM’s 76th birthday celebrated amid festivity

Bangladesh

BSS
28 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 09:37 pm

Related News

PM’s 76th birthday celebrated amid festivity

BSS
28 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 09:37 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

The 76th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was celebrated across the country yesterday through different programmes.

On 28 September in 1947, Sheikh Hasina, the eldest of the five children of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

In celebration of the birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is now in the United States in connection with the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, central leaders of Awami League (AL) wished her long life and success in politics.

Like previous years, the AL and its affiliated organisations celebrated the day through various events and discussions on the life and achievements of Sheikh Hasina, who is driving the nation towards prosperity following the footsteps of her father.

The programmes included holding blood donation and tree plantation campaigns, arranging colourful rallies and discussions, cutting cakes, cloth distribution, food distribution and offering special doa and milad mahfils seeking long-life and good health of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The same programmes were taken at the district, metropolitan, upazila, municipal and union levels in the country.

A discussion was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital yesterday afternoon marking the birthday of Sheikh Hasina.

Chaired by AL presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury, the discussion was addressed, among others, by AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, AL presidium members - Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Shajahan Khan, Abdur Rahman and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, joint general secretaries –Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni , Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim.

Marking the day, the Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad organised a discussion at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote organised a discussion at National Press Club.

Besides, special prayers were offered at all mosques of the country including Baitul Mukarram national mosque alongside holding milad-mahfils.

A special prayer was offered at the Dhakeshwari National Temple in the city at 11am wishing the sound health and long life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, Dhaka North City Unit of Jubo League organised a discussion and distributed sarees and lungis among the needy people on the premises of Friends Club ground in city's Uttara Sector-3 area.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

Thank You, Apa

12h | Thoughts
Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

Accolade to our honourable Prime Minister

13h | Thoughts
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

Meloni’s influence could be greater in Europe than at home

8h | Panorama
She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

She’s a hero: How world citizens see PM Hasina

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

3h | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

4h | Videos
Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

5h | Videos
Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

Number of university teachers should be decided based on researches

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b