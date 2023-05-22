PM's 2nd visit to Qatar in 3 months indicates Bangladesh's visible presence in int'l arena: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday said the two-time visits by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Qatar within three months this year bear the sign of Bangladesh's visible presence in the international economic arena as well as its close friendly relations with Qatar.

He made the remarks during a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hours ahead of the Prime Minister's departure for Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum-2023. Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin, among others, was present at the briefing.

This forum will focus on nine important contemporary issues, Dr Momen said.

These issues include energy security, technology and innovation, changing market systems, innovation in the health sector, climate finance, trade strategies and arrangements, manpower in the fourth industrial revolution, sports in the digital world, and the future of foreign investment, he said.

According to the organisers, prominent economists and leading business leaders of the world will participate in the discussion on these issues.

In addition to Minister Momen, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources along with senior government officials will participate.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka for Doha on Monday afternoon on a three-day official visit to attend the Qatar Economic Forum 2023 at the invitation of Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airline, carrying the premier and her entourage, departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:13pm.

The flight is scheduled to land at Hamad International Airport at 6:00pm local time (9:00pm Bangladesh Time).

The Prime Minister will attend the forum titled "3rd Qatar Economic Forum: A New Global Growth Story" to be held on 23-25 May.

The Qatar Economic Forum is the Middle East's leading voice dedicated to global business and investment.

The main objective of this forum is to find a solution by increasing mutual cooperation among the international community to deal with the multi-faceted challenges and crises going on globally and the adverse economic consequences arising from them.

On 23 May, Hasina will join the opening session of the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum, address the students of Qatar University in Doha, and hold meetings separately with Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid A. Al-Falih.

On 24 May, the PM will join the forum, have a meeting with the emir of Qatar at Amiri Diwan and visit Awsaj Academy (a specialised school).

PM Hasina is expected to return home in the morning of 25 May.