PMO warns of fraud in the name of PM’s family members 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
10 May, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 06:28 pm

Related News

PMO warns of fraud in the name of PM’s family members 

TBS Report 
10 May, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 06:28 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has urged all to stay alert against frauds using the name of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana or their children to gain government tenders illegally. 

In a notice issued Tuesday (10 May), the PMO stated that many are engaging in illegal transactions falsely posing as someone close to the Sheikh family.

"No member of Hon'ble Prime Minister and of Bangabandhu's family is involved in any business or any similar scheme," the notice said.

It also warned of stern legal actions against those who are committing such acts of fraud.

The PMO requested everyone to inform secretaries to Prime Minister immediately should they find such a ploy. 
 

Top News

PMO / Prime Minister / Fraud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

4h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

6h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Understanding the war in Ukraine

Understanding the war in Ukraine

35m | Videos
Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

8h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

20h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021