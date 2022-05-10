PMO warns of fraud in the name of PM’s family members 

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has urged all to stay alert against frauds using the name of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana or their children to gain government tenders illegally.

In a notice issued Tuesday (10 May), the PMO stated that many are engaging in illegal transactions falsely posing as someone close to the Sheikh family.

"No member of Hon'ble Prime Minister and of Bangabandhu's family is involved in any business or any similar scheme," the notice said.

It also warned of stern legal actions against those who are committing such acts of fraud.

The PMO requested everyone to inform secretaries to Prime Minister immediately should they find such a ploy.

