PM donates car money to health service

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed to cancel the purchase of her official car and spend the money on health care of the common people.

The prime minister has asked the authorities to spend Tk15 crore, which was allotted in favour of the Prime Minister's Office in the fiscal 2021-22 for purchasing vehicles, on health care, said Ihsanul Karim, the press secretary to the prime minister.

The instruction is a continuation of many steps taken by the prime minister to ensure health services to the people such as recruitment of doctors and health workers, enhancing health infrastructure and equipment facilities, increasing the number of ICUs and capacity of hospitals, incentives for health workers and providing free Covid-19 vaccines, the press secretary added.

He said he believed that many more people would benefit from the allotment.

Director General (Administration) of the Prime Minister's Office Mohammad Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui sent a letter on Sunday to the responsible person to implement the directive.

Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set an example of frugality through this decision.