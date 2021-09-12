PM donates car money to health service

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 10:06 pm

Related News

PM donates car money to health service

The instruction is a continuation of many steps taken by the prime minister to ensure health services to the people

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 10:06 pm
PM donates car money to health service

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed to cancel the purchase of her official car and spend the money on health care of the common people.

The prime minister has asked the authorities to spend Tk15 crore, which was allotted in favour of the Prime Minister's Office in the fiscal 2021-22 for purchasing vehicles, on health care, said Ihsanul Karim, the press secretary to the prime minister.

The instruction is a continuation of many steps taken by the prime minister to ensure health services to the people such as recruitment of doctors and health workers, enhancing health infrastructure and equipment facilities, increasing the number of ICUs and capacity of hospitals, incentives for health workers and providing free Covid-19 vaccines, the press secretary added.

He said he believed that many more people would benefit from the allotment.

Director General (Administration) of the Prime Minister's Office Mohammad Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui sent a letter on Sunday to the responsible person to implement the directive.

Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set an example of frugality through this decision.

Top News

PM / PM Hasina / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / health services

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues