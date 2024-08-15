PMO secy Mohammad Salahuddin made OSD

Mohammad Salahuddin, secretary of the Prime Minister's Office has been attached to the ministry as an OSD. Photo: Collected

Mohammad Salahuddin, secretary of the Prime Minister's Office, has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

In a notification from the Ministry of Public Administration today (15 August), he has been attached to the ministry as an OSD.

Earlier on 7 August , the contract of Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, principal secretary of the former prime minister, was cancelled.

On 14 August, the government cancelled the contracts of ten secretaries who were on contractual basis.

Besides, Md Jahangir Alam, senior secretary to the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs, was sent on compulsory retirement.