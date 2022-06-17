PMO orders to take steps for closing markets, shopping malls after 8pm daily to save electricity and fuel

The government has ordered concerned authorities to take necessary steps to close stores, shopping malls, and kitchen markets across the country after 8pm daily to save electricity and fuel.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Friday (17 June) issued a notice in this regard.

The decision came from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to save energy amid the rampant price hike of fuel globally, according to the notice.

It urged all the concerned departments including law enforcement agencies to utilise provision 114 of the Bangladesh Labour Act 2006 to enforce the decision.