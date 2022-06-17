PMO orders to take steps for closing markets, shopping malls after 8pm daily to save electricity and fuel

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 10:37 pm

Related News

PMO orders to take steps for closing markets, shopping malls after 8pm daily to save electricity and fuel

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 10:37 pm
File Photo
File Photo

The government has ordered concerned authorities to take necessary steps to close stores, shopping malls, and kitchen markets across the country after 8pm daily to save electricity and fuel. 

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Friday (17 June) issued a notice in this regard. 

The decision came from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to save energy amid the rampant price hike of fuel globally, according to the notice. 

It urged all the concerned departments including law enforcement agencies to utilise provision 114 of the Bangladesh Labour Act 2006 to enforce the decision.

Top News

markets / Shopping malls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BYD has upped its game over the past two years with a range of EVs and higher-technology lithium iron phosphate batteries, allowing it to grab global market share. Photo: REUTERS

Who’s got it right on EVs: Musk or Buffett?

8h | Panorama
Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

11h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

11h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

12h | Food

More Videos from TBS

US monetary policy putting a dent on your income

US monetary policy putting a dent on your income

42m | Videos
Covid's fourth wave has begun, experts warn

Covid's fourth wave has begun, experts warn

1h | Videos
Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

3h | Videos
Mithila's first film 'Amanush' to be released soon

Mithila's first film 'Amanush' to be released soon

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh