PMO issues directives to ensure joyous Eid-ul-Adha celebrations

The Prime Minister's Office has issued comprehensive directives to ensure the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha celebrations are festive and hassle-free across Bangladesh.

The directives were outlined during a meeting chaired by the PM's Principal Secretary, M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, on Tuesday (11 June).

The session focused on several key areas, including the availability and transportation of sacrificial animals, market management, online monitoring, and maintaining law and order.

Key measures for Eid-ul-Adha

Sacrificial animals: The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has confirmed a sufficient supply of sacrificial animals this year, alleviating fears of any shortages. The meeting emphasised that animals will be available at reasonable prices due to the surplus. Continuous monitoring will ensure the availability and fair pricing of these animals. Additionally, steps are being taken to prevent any artificial shortages.

Market and transportation: Local governments are coordinating with police to prevent the unauthorised establishment of makeshift animal markets. Law enforcement agencies are tasked with ensuring the safety of buyers, sellers, and transport vehicles, while preventing fraud.

Eid exodus: The principal secretary directed the railways secretary to address issues related to rail ticketing, including preventing fraud and harassment. Authorities are instructed to ensure safe and smooth travel on roads and highways, with measures in place to address traffic congestion. Businesses such as FBCCI and BGMEA are encouraged to stagger leave for their workers to ease travel pressures. River vessels will be closely monitored to prevent overloading and ensure vessel fitness.

Waste management: City corporations, municipalities, and union parishads must enforce the directives on proper slaughtering and waste disposal of sacrificial animals.

Rawhide management: The meeting stipulated that rawhides of sacrificial animals will not be permitted to enter Dhaka for at least 10 days post-Eid to manage supply and demand effectively.

These measures aim to make Eid-ul-Adha a safe and joyous occasion for all, ensuring smooth operations in animal markets, transportation, and overall festivities.