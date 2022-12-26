PMO greets PM on her reelection as AL's president

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) today greeted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as the President of Bangladesh Awami League for the 10th time in a row.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah on behalf of PMO congratulated the newly elected AL chief with flowers at the Ganabhaban, according to the Prime Minister's Press Wing.

Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs) Zuena Aziz, PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin, Prime Minister's Personal Physician Emeritus Professor Dr ABM Abdullah, and other high officials of the PMO were present at the time.

On December 24, Sheikh Hasina was reelected as the AL president through the 22nd national council of Awami League.

