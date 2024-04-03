PM writes to Mahmoud Abbas pledging continued support for Palestine's UN membership, sovereignty

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has written to the President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas and reiterated her pledge to support his endeavours in obtaining full membership of Palestine in the United Nations through advocacy in all international forums and beyond.

"I restate our call for a long-term ceasefire and urge all concerned to exercise restraint to protect civilian lives and infrastructure," PM Hasina said in her recent letter.

Upholding justice, peace and harmony is a core teaching of Islam and all great religions, Hasina said, adding that it is what Bangladesh considers an antidote to all conflicts and sufferings.

She conveyed her sincerest condolences to the government and the people of Palestine for the tragic loss of innocent lives including children, women and men during Israel's unabated genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

"I acknowledge the receipt of your letter addressed to me delivered through your envoy and General Secretary of Fatah Central Committee on 19 March 2024. I am aware of the Israeli Prime Minister's 'Day After' post-war plan for Gaza and endorse your grave concerns over it," Hasina said.

The plan is in contempt of the rights of the Palestinian people and violates the International Law and Accords, the letter reads.

"It is disappointing to see that the plan fails to provide any tangible pathway to this protracted conflict. Rather, it aims at suppressing the legitimate national aspirations of the Palestinians in Gaza while perpetuating Israeli control over the land," Hasina said in her letter.

In this context, she reiterated Bangladesh's firm position that it is dead against any Israeli plan for the reoccupation of any part of Gaza. No expulsion of the Gazans from their own territory, no reduction of the Gaza territory, no restriction on UNRWA's ability to implement its mandate, and no rejection of Palestinian rights to a separate and independent state alongside Israel, the letter says.

"We also hold that military means are not a solution to this conflict. Building on the UN Security Council Resolutions and the International Court of Justice order, it is time to implement a credible process to resolve the ongoing crisis, which could only be achieved through a two-state solution with Palestinians and Israelites living side by side," the letter reads.

As a nation which has suffered occupation, and genocide, Hasina said, Bangladesh truly feels the plight of the occupied and persecuted Palestinians.

"Thus, we extend our full solidarity with the people of Palestine on international platforms, condemning the Israeli occupation and advocating for a just resolution based on international law," the Prime Minister said.

"As Muslim brothers, we would continue to remain committed and steadfast in our support to your legitimate aspiration for independent statehood along 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital," she added.