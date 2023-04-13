PM wishes happy, smart Bangladesh on Pohela Boishakh

Bangladesh

BSS
13 April, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 08:49 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today wished to build a happy and prosperous Smart Bangladesh in the coming years removing all darkness and hurdles.

"On eve of this noboborsho (New Year), we are praying that we can remove all darkness and hurdles, and we can build a happy and prosperous smart Bangladesh," she said.

The premier said this in a short video message, which will be aired by all media outlets of the country from the evening, to the people of the country on the eve of the Bangla New Year-1430 (Pohela Boishakh).

She said that the country has passed another year facing various types of hurdles and obstacles.

"Subho Noboborsho," she said, greeting all Bangladeshi people living at home and abroad.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Pohela Boishakh

