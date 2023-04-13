PM will open 100 more bridges simultaneously in June: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
13 April, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 06:11 pm

Related News

PM will open 100 more bridges simultaneously in June: Quader

BSS
13 April, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 06:11 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 100 more bridges simultaneously on a single day in June, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

He revealed this while talking to reporters after an agreement signing ceremony at the Secretariat here this afternoon.

Hoping that the sufferings of homebound people will remain at a tolerable level during their journey ahead the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, Quader said, there will be no traffic jam because of the road condition as traffic congestion takes place for lack of discipline on roads and highways.

Earlier, in the presence of the minister, an agreement was signed with the selected consultant for the Kewatkhali Bridge Construction Project to be implemented on the Brahmaputra River in Mymensingh.

The deal was signed by Project Director of Kewatkhali Bridge Construction Project Nur-E-Alam on behalf of the Roads and Highways Department and Pradyot Biswas on behalf of the consultation firm.

Roads and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri and Chief Engineer of Roads and Highways Department Ishtiaque were, among others, present on the occasion.

Rajat Mishra, Director General of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), joined the event virtually from Beijing.

Replying to a question Obaidul Quader said Agargaon-Motijheel part of metro rail is expected to be ready for traffic by November.

Metro rail operation from Agargaon to Motijheel was scheduled to begin in December.
At present, all metro rail stations from Uttara to Agargaon section are operational from 8:00am to 2:00pm, daily.

Obaidul Quader said 100 double-decker electric buses will be included in the BRTC's fleet in November this year. Of the 100 buses, 80 will ply in Dhaka metropolitan area while 20 in Chattogram metropolitan area, he added.   

Top News

Obaidul Quader / bridges

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

8h | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

8h | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

1d | Health

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

1h | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

1h | TBS Stories
All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

3h | TBS Today
Bangla alphabets are taking places in ornaments

Bangla alphabets are taking places in ornaments

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner