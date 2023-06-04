PM will decide on the election-time govt: Law Minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Advocate Anisul Huq on Sunday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will decide when the election-time government will be formed.

"The premier will form the government when she likes," the minister remarked while responding to a question from reporters after inaugurating a training workshop at the Judicial Administration Training Institute on Sunday (4 June).

"The prime minister does not have to resign to form the government but she has the prerogative to arrange the special cabinet as needed," he said.

The minister further stated that the election-time government should consist of only people's representatives.

Saying that the Digital Security Act will be amended by September to prevent its misuse, Anisul Huq said the government will make necessary changes to the act before any foreign organisations impose their opinion on it."

