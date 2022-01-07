PM will allocate a venue of trade fair in Chattogram soon: Info Minister

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has recently announced for construction of metro-rail in Chattogram city.

"Inshallah, she will allocate the venue of international trade fair in Chattogram very soon. You will know it within short time. I don't want to say more than that," Hasan said.

The minister was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural function of CMSME Trade Fair-2022 organised by Chattogram Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CWCCI) on Friday evening.

Hasan said, "Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina likes Chattogram a lot. She had announced for shouldering the responsibility of making progress in Chattogram."

Hasan, also joint secretary of AL, said that he knows the people of Chattogram have a demand of a permanent venue for international trade fair.

CWCCI President Monowara Hakim Ali presided over the inaugural function while City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mahbubul Alam and Bangladesh Rubber Board Chairman Syeda Sarwar Jahan spoke on the occasion as special guests.

Entrepreneurs Nuran Fatima, Ali Saber and Chairman of CMSME Trade Fair-2022 Rekha Alam Chowdhury, among others, attended the function.

