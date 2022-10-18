PM wants peaceful world for children, not war, arms trading

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called for a return to peace, by relinquishing war and arms competition to make the world a beautiful place for children.

"We want a peaceful world. We don't want war, devastation and arms trading. We don't want any child to turn into a refugee and to be shot to death," she said.

The premier was virtually addressing a programme for Sheikh Russel Day 2022 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), from her official Ganabhaban residence.

The PM earlier also paid rich tributes to the 15 August martyrs at the Banani graveyard on the occasion of Sheikh Russel Day.

During the programme at the BICC, where the Sheikh Russel Padak 2022 was distributed among the winners, the PM also inaugurated 5,000 Sheikh Russel Digital Labs and 300 Sheikh Russel Schools of Future across the country at the function.

Referring to her own experience as both a refugee and a war detainee, she said, "We want no more conflict and none to be killed like Russel. Rather, we want a bright and developed future for all the children."

The prime minister said Bangladesh has given shelters to forcibly displaced Rohingyas where the children are growing up as refugees.

A video message marking Sheikh Russel's birthday from Nobel Laureate and renowned child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi was played at the function.

Hasina also unveiled a book titled "Duronto Pranobanto Sheikh Russel" edited by State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

Trailer of an animated film "Amader Chhotto Russel Sona" written by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was also screened on the occasion.

Presided over by Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the programme was also addressed, among others, by ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam, Bangladesh Jatiyo Shishu Kishore Parishad Secretary General KM Shahidullah and child speaker Afsa Zafor Srijita.

On behalf of the prime minister, Zunaid Ahmed Palak distributed Sheikh Russel Padak-2022 among the individual and institutions winners in various categories.

Awards were also distributed among the winners of the nationwide quiz, sports, arts and cultural competitions held marking the Sheikh Russel Day.

A video documentary on Sheikh Russel and a theme song marking Sheikh Russel Day-2022 made by the ICT Division were also screened at the function.

Sheikh Russel was born on this day (18 0ctober) in 1964. Today is the 59th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, which is being observed as Sheikh Russel Day across the country.

At the event, Hasina said, "We don't want to hear cries of losing loved ones, cries of sons for losing their fathers and cries of fathers for losing their children. We want a beautiful and improved life for the people, particularly children".

As part of her government's move to build the future generations with the knowledge of science and technology, she said 13,000 Sheikh Russel Digital Labs have so far been established across the country marking the 59th birthday of Sheikh Russel.

She said Russel was growing up without getting love and affection of father as his father Bangabandhu was arrested time and again by the then Pakistani ruler.

Even, Bangabandhu was not present at the time of Russel's birth as the Father of the Nation was in Chattogram for the presidential polls campaign, she added.

The PM said Russel wanted to be an army officer, but his dream did not come true as he was brutally killed on 15 August in 1975.

PM pays homage to 15 Aug martyrs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to 15 August martyrs at the Banani graveyard on the occasion of Sheikh Russel Day.

The premier along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana went to the Banani graveyard yesterday morning.

After laying a wreath, they stood in silence for some time.

Hasina and Rehana also offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls of the martyrs of 15 August.

At the Banani graveyard, their mother Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of 15 August 1975 were laid to eternal rest.