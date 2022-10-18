PM wants peaceful world for children, not war, arms trading

Bangladesh

BSS
18 October, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 11:08 pm

Related News

PM wants peaceful world for children, not war, arms trading

BSS
18 October, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 11:08 pm
PM wants peaceful world for children, not war, arms trading

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called for a return to peace, by relinquishing war and arms competition to make the world a beautiful place for children.

"We want a peaceful world. We don't want war, devastation and arms trading. We don't want any child to turn into a refugee and to be shot to death," she said.

The premier was virtually addressing a programme for Sheikh Russel Day 2022 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC), from her official Ganabhaban residence.

The PM earlier also paid rich tributes to the 15 August martyrs at the Banani graveyard on the occasion of Sheikh Russel Day.

During the programme at the BICC, where the Sheikh Russel Padak 2022 was distributed among the winners, the PM also inaugurated 5,000 Sheikh Russel Digital Labs and 300 Sheikh Russel Schools of Future across the country at the function.

Referring to her own experience as both a refugee and a war detainee, she said, "We want no more conflict and none to be killed like Russel. Rather, we want a bright and developed future for all the children."

The prime minister said Bangladesh has given shelters to forcibly displaced Rohingyas where the children are growing up as refugees.

A video message marking Sheikh Russel's birthday from Nobel Laureate and renowned child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi was played at the function.

Hasina also unveiled a book titled "Duronto Pranobanto Sheikh Russel" edited by State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

Trailer of an animated film "Amader Chhotto Russel Sona" written by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was also screened on the occasion.

Presided over by Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the programme was also addressed, among others, by ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Zeaul Alam, Bangladesh Jatiyo Shishu Kishore Parishad Secretary General KM Shahidullah and child speaker Afsa Zafor Srijita.

On behalf of the prime minister, Zunaid Ahmed Palak distributed Sheikh Russel Padak-2022 among the individual and institutions winners in various categories.

Awards were also distributed among the winners of the nationwide quiz, sports, arts and cultural competitions held marking the Sheikh Russel Day.

A video documentary on Sheikh Russel and a theme song marking Sheikh Russel Day-2022 made by the ICT Division were also screened at the function.

Sheikh Russel was born on this day (18 0ctober) in 1964. Today is the 59th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, which is being observed as Sheikh Russel Day across the country.

At the event, Hasina said, "We don't want to hear cries of losing loved ones, cries of sons for losing their fathers and cries of fathers for losing their children. We want a beautiful and improved life for the people, particularly children".

As part of her government's move to build the future generations with the knowledge of science and technology, she said 13,000 Sheikh Russel Digital Labs have so far been established across the country marking the 59th birthday of Sheikh Russel.

She said Russel was growing up without getting love and affection of father as his father Bangabandhu was arrested time and again by the then Pakistani ruler.

Even, Bangabandhu was not present at the time of Russel's birth as the Father of the Nation was in Chattogram for the presidential polls campaign, she added.

The PM said Russel wanted to be an army officer, but his dream did not come true as he was brutally killed on 15 August in 1975.

PM pays homage to 15 Aug martyrs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to 15 August martyrs at the Banani graveyard on the occasion of Sheikh Russel Day.

The premier along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana went to the Banani graveyard yesterday morning.

After laying a wreath, they stood in silence for some time.

Hasina and Rehana also offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls of the martyrs of 15 August.

At the Banani graveyard, their mother Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Russel and other martyrs of 15 August 1975 were laid to eternal rest.

Top News

PM Sheikh Hasina / Sheikh Hasina / Sheikh Russel Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

13h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

15h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

14h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

1d | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

1d | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products