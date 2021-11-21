PM wants no hindrance to country’s advancement

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said she did not want to see any impediment towards Bangladesh's advancement, calling upon all to take the country forward by maintaining the capability it has achieved to keep pace with the international standards.

"I just want on this Armed Forces Day (AFD) that the advancement of our country will not be allowed to be hindered in any way and Bangladesh can move ahead on the world stage with dignity and honour," she said.

She was addressing a reception accorded to the gallantry award-winning freedom fighters of the armed forces and their heirs marking the AFD-2021 joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital.

The prime minister also presented peacetime awards to the selected members of the armed forces for their outstanding contribution to their respective fields during 2020-21.

Sheikh Hasina, also in-charge of the defence ministry, said that the independence achieved by efforts of all people and the blood of hundreds of thousands of martyrs cannot be failed.

"Bangladesh will move ahead with keeping the dignity we have achieved so far. InshaAllah, we will build a prosperous Sonar Bangladesh as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," she also said.

On behalf of the prime minister, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque handed over the peacetime award to the recipients at the Army Multipurpose Hall in Dhaka Cantonment.

Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, former Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed and five more officers from the armed forces received the peacetime award this year.

Marking the day, Sheikh Hasina also presented gifts to the families of the successors of Birshreshthos and other gallantry award-recipient freedom fighters of the armed forces.

PM's Security Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan were present.

Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman gave the welcome address at the function.

The prime minister spelled out various measures taken by her government for the advancement of the armed forces and other institutions.

She said, "We have been implementing huge programmes for the training of the members of the armed forces and other institutes. So, we can now claim that Bangladesh has achieved the ability to keep pace with any international standard organisation."

Sheikh Hasina recalled the contribution of the armed forces to the Liberation War, saying that the armed forces personnel and the freedom fighters planned to attack collectively the Pakistani occupation forces on 21 November in 1971 while the allied force of India joined the plan.

The prime minister hoped that members of the armed forces would continue to uphold the glory of the country by contributing to development activities alongside protecting the sovereignty.

"I desire that you (members of armed forces) would be admired everywhere for your discipline and professional skills, (and) you can uphold the glory of the country by contributing to the development activities alongside protecting the sovereignty," she added.

She recalled that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had said, "The Bangladesh Army will be the people's army."

Sheikh Hasina said, "I believe that the armed forces, inspired by the ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the spirit of the War of Liberation, are the pride of our nation.

Mentioning that November 21 occupies a special glorious place in the history of the country's great War of Independence, she said on this day in 1971, the fearless members of the army, navy and air force launched a joint offensive against the occupation forces to accelerate the victory of the war.

The prime minister said the nation remembers with deep respect the great sacrifices and heroism of the members of the armed forces in the War of Independence.

She said apart from upholding the sovereignty of the motherland, the members of Bangladesh's armed forces are always ready to make the highest sacrifices at any juncture of the country.

They carried out various activities as front-line fighters in the battle against the global pandemic Covid-19 and earned huge acclamation for establishing quarantine centres and hospitals, making arrangements for the repatriation of stranded locals and foreigners, transportation of critical patients and healthcare materials, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said in establishing world peace, Bangladesh has once again been able to retain its place of glory as the highest peacekeepers providing nation.

She paid glowing tributes to the martyred members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day-2021.

The prime minister paid the homage by placing a wreath at the Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) in Dhaka Cantonment on Sunday morning.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time to show profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the armed forces, who made supreme sacrifices during the War of Liberation.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Army, Navy and Air Force presented a guard of honour at that time, while the bugle played the last post.

Later, Sheikh Hasina signed the visitors' book kept on the premises of Shikha Anirban.

After the wreath-placing ceremony, the prime minister went to the Armed Forces Division where the chiefs of the three services made a courtesy call on her.