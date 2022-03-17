PM vows to ensure beautiful future for children

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday pledged to build a beautiful future for the country's children.

"We want to build a beautiful future for the country's children. I have also formulated long-term plans to this end," she said while addressing a programme on the occasion of the 102nd birth anniversary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The day is also celebrated as National Children's Day in Bangladesh.

The whole nation celebrated Bangabandhu's birth anniversary yesterday in a befitting manner.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

The prime minister had earlier in the morning paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the vivacious leader of the Bangalee nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, was born in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of Gopalganj sub-division, now district.

He was the third among four daughters and two sons of his parents - Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.

This year's National Children's Day was celebrated with the theme of "Bangabandhur Janmodiner Ongikar, Sokol Shishur Soman Odhikar" (Equal Rights for all children, Commitment of Bangbandhu's birthday).

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has achieved the status of a developing country. "We will definitely make Bangladesh a developed and prosperous 'Sonar Bangla'. It is our commitment," she added.

In this perspective, she highlighted her government's Vision-2041 and Delta Plan 2100 and said "I've prepared a plan over how this Bangladesh would develop till 2100."

Noting that her government's plans focus on making the future of children brightened and decent, the head of government said, "Our goal is that our children would remain safe and get a beautiful life."

Awami League leaders Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Muhammad Faruk Khan, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, chief coordinator of the national implementation committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and Children's representative Sheikh Munia Islam spoke at the function.

Bangabandu's grandsons – prime minister's ICT Affairs Adviser and Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Sheikh Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq – were present, alongside others.

The celebration

The nation celebrated the day through extensive programmes with fanfare and gaiety.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day.

The Awami League paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait.

Bangladesh missions abroad also chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the day.

The day was a public holiday.

The government has extended Mujib Barsho, which began from the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu, till 31 March this year.

Marking the anniversary, the National Implementation Committee for Birth Centenary Celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman organised a special programme titled "Tungipara: Hridoye Pitribhumi".

The Awami League and different social and cultural organisations have also drawn elaborate programmes marking the birth anniversary.

The Awami League will hold a week-long programme with the title "Hridoye Pitribhumi".

National and party flags were hoisted atop all Awami League offices across the country including its central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city.

A delegation of the party's central working committee paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj and joined a doa mahfil there.

Doa mahfil was arranged at the mosques across the country including Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Zohr prayers.

Besides, special prayers were offered at all religious institutions including temples, churches and pagodas on the occasion.

Christian community members arranged special prayers at Tejgaon Church and Mirpur Baptist Church, Buddhist community members held prayers at International Buddhist Monastery at Merul Badda and Hindu community members arranged prayers at Dhakeshwari National Temple at 11am.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations aired special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.