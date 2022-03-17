PM vows to build a beautiful future for children

Bangladesh

UNB
17 March, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 05:52 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said that her government has long-term plans to make the futurebeautiful for the children.

"We want to build a beautiful future for the children. I've also formulated long-term plans for this," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing a programme titled "Tungipara: Hridoye Pitribhumi"at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara in Gopalganj marking the 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children's Day 2022.

In collaboration with Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, the National Implementation Committee for Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration, arranged the programme, featuring discussion and cultural soiree.

Hasina said Bangladesh today attained the status of a developing country. "We'll definitely make Bangladesh the developed and prosperous Sonar Bangla. It's our commitment," she said. 

In this context, she mentioned her government's Vision 2041 and Delta Plan 2100. "I've prepared a plan over how this Bangladesh would develop till 2100," she added.

She reiterated that her government's plans focus on making the future of children bright and decent. "Our goal is that our children would remain safe and get a beautiful life."

This year, the national children's day is being celebrated with the theme of "Bangabandhur Janmodiner Ongikar, Shokol Shishur Shoman Odhikar" (Equal Rights for all children, Commitment on Bangbandhu's birthday).

Earlier, the event began with the National Anthem followed by the theme song of "Mujib Borsho‌‌".

An audio-visual presentation titled "Tungipara: Hridoye Pitribhumi (Father's Land in Heart)" was screened.

Awami League leaders Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Muhammad Faruk Khan, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, Chief Coordinator of the national implementation committee Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and Children's representative Sheikh Munia Islam spoke at the function.

Bangabandu's grandsons – PM's ICT Affairs Adviser and Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Sheikh Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq ­– were present.

Cabinet members, members of parliament and AL central leaders, Gopalganj Zila Parishad chairman and AL's district unit president Chowdhury Emdadul Haque were present.

